By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager was shot and killed in the Carroll Park section of Philadelphia as the city continues to be plagued by gun violence. The deadly shooting happened on the 1400 block of North Allison Street around 12:15 p.m.

Police say a boy between the ages of 15 and 17 was shot twice in the head.

He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made.

The city has recently seen a surge in gun violence. This past weekend, Philadelphia saw a total of 23 shootings and 32 victims.

