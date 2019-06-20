Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down multiple suspects, who they say robbed a woman and assaulted a man in Center City. Police say this happened just after 3:30 p.m. on June 12 on the 2500 block of Spruce Street.
According to officials, a 59-year-old woman was sitting on a bench when one of the suspects took her purse.
A witness to the robbery chased the suspect through the Schulykill River Trail when he was stopped by four other suspects near the Walnut Street Bridge steps. He was then knocked to the ground and physically assaulted.
The witness suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack.
The suspects were last seen on the Walnut Street Bridge.