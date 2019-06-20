



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police officials announced Wednesday that more than 70 officers are now off the street in connection to controversial Facebook posts. Members of the Rally for Justice coalition say more needs to be done and want all the officers connected to be taken off the street.

The Rally for Justice coalition held a protest on Thursday that started at City hall, calling for more action to be taken in the scandal connected to a number of police officers.

The group is comprised of civic leaders NAACP members the black clergy and other activists.

72 Philadelphia Police Officers On Administrative Duty Over Alleged Racist And Violent Social Media Posts, Commissioner Says

They are not fully happy with the response to hundreds of officers who reportedly posted racist and violent public Facebook posts.

The group wants City Council to intervene on the heels of Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross’s announcement that 72 of the 328 officers involved have been placed on administrative duty.

The Rally for Justice coalition showed up in force at the City Council meeting Thursday afternoon.

They say they won’t be satisfied until all officers involved in this scandal are removed from the streets.

“We know there’s several members of council are planning to make statements around this issue, we need them to make a statement and speak up and do what they’re hired to do, their job is to represent the people,” Solomon Jones said.

‘Get Them Off The Streets’: Protesters Demand Hundreds Of Philadelphia Police Officers Accused Of Racist Facebook Posts Be Placed On Desk Duty

“So today, we want our city leaders, who we just voted for to join with us to make certain that the police that do not want to police our community are removed,” Paula Peebles said.

The President of the Fraternal Order of Police also weighed in on the investigation on Thursday.

“It’s premature and irresponsible for the Commissioner to tell the public that police officers will be fired without a complete investigation into officers’ social media use,” President John McNesby said in a statement. “Our officers are entitled to due process just like any other citizen.”