Possible Lightning Strike Sparks Fire At Apartment Complex In Voorhees Township

By CBS3 Staff
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Officials are investigating if a lightning strike sparked a fire at an apartment complex in Voorhees Township overnight. The fire started around 2 a.m. Thursday at the complex on the 100 block of Kirkbride Road.

The blaze grew to three alarms. Crews quickly got the flames under control.

Eyewitness News talked with a man who says lightning struck his apartment.

“All of sudden the lightning struck right above the roof. I turn over to the side and look out the window and I saw amber,” resident Justin Eisenmann said. “I saw smoke. I called 911, pulled the fire alarm, I started knocking on every door and we made sure everyone got out.”

Fire officials are still trying to figure out the exact cause.

No one was seriously hurt.

