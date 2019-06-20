  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is taking another shot at cracking down on plastic bags. Councilman Mark Squilla introduced a bill Thursday that would ban almost all single-use plastic bags at grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants and other shops in the city.

Stores would also have to charge 15 cents for every recyclable paper bag or reusable bag they give customers.

Previous attempts to limit plastic bags in the city have failed.

