PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person was critically wounded and a teen was injured in a double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon as the city continues to deal with a surge in gun violence. The shooting happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of South 58th Street.
A 34-year-old man was shot in his head, neck and face. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and is in critical condition.
A 17-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his back. He was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
Earlier in the day, a teenager was shot twice in the head and killed in the Carroll Park section of Philadelphia.
The city has recently seen a surge in gun violence. This past weekend, Philadelphia saw a total of 23 shootings and 32 victims.