FLOURTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Officials are looking into what may have caused a roof collapse at the Flourtown Acme. Initial reports say the collapse may have been caused in part by a lightning strike but that remains unconfirmed.
Crews were called to the Acme at 1640 Bethlehem Pike, around 4 a.m.
Officials say a few staff members were inside at the time of the collapse, but they were not injured.
They describe the damage in the area of the collapse as “intense,” saying the collapse broke the sprinkler system which caused some flooding inside.
The store will remain closed until repairs are made.