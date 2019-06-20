Comments
FLOURTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Montgomery County grocery store will be closed for the foreseeable future after a severe storm caused a roof to collapse. Crews were called to the Acme at 1640 Bethlehem Pike around 4 .m. on Thursday.
Officials say a few staff members were inside at the time of the collapse, but they were not injured.
They describe the damage in the area of the collapse as “intense,” saying the collapse broke a pipe in the sprinkler system which caused some flooding inside.
The store will remain closed until repairs are made.