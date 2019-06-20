Comments
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) – At least 10 people were shot outside a bar in Allentown overnight. It was a chaotic scene outside Deja Vu Nightclub when shots were fired around 2 a.m. Thursday.
Authorities say most of the victims had just left the nightclub or were standing on the sidewalk outside when the shots rang out. Witnesses said they saw several panicked people fleeing the scene on foot, and at least one car was spotted speeding away.
Police say all the victims were taken to area hospitals and are expected to recover.
Officials are working with witnesses to learn more about what lead to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
