By Erik Chambliss
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia native De’Andre Hunter was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the fourth overall pick in Thursday’s NBA draft, but is reportedly being traded to the Atlanta Hawks. The University of Virginia guard played a major role for the Cavaliers, who won this year’s National Championship title.

Hunter is a 6-foot-7 sophomore averaged 15 points along with five rebounds and shot 52% from the field this past season.

Before attending the Virginia, Hunter was a finalist for the Pennsylvania High School Player of the Year award at Friends Central High School.

Coming into the draft Hunter was ranked as the fifth best prospect and the second best power forward.

The Hawks traded three draft picks – Nos. 8, 17 and 35 – to the New Orleans Pelicans move up to draft Hunter.

The Pelicans first acquired the No. 4 pick in the Anthony Davis blockbuster.

Erik Chambliss

