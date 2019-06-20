



ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Police have arrested a suspect for his role in the shooting of 10 people outside of a nightclub in Allentown early Thursday morning. Police say 20-year-old Angelo Luis Rivera was taken into custody. Police say several gunmen may have opened fire at the same time.

Rivera has been charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Neighbors living on the 300 block of West Hamilton Street woke up to gun shots outside of Deja Vu nightclub. Ten people were shot and all are expected to survive.

With at least 17 evidence markers of shell casings, police believe there were multiple shooters.

Allentown’s Police Department is just a block away. Police say the shooting was targeted, possibly involving a gang.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday as the club was closing. Shay Wimberly was home asleep.

“You have the two clubs right here and as you can see, security is horrible. They need to tighten up on that, the cops need to be here a lot more often because it happens often and I don’t like it, it’s not safe and I’m scared to live here,” Wimberly said.

Samuel Tolentino also lives nearby. He says he’s had enough.

“My granddaughter is 9 years old, she lives with us and that really worries us because — luckily for us, we are leaving by the end of the month,” Tolentino said.

Congresswoman Susan Wild, who represents District 7, which includes Allentown, took to Twitter Thursday.

Horrified at the news of a shooting in Allentown overnight. Thankfully, there have been no fatalities. I’m keeping a close eye on the situation and praying for the victims in the hospital.https://t.co/pCZYzM66DD — Rep. Susan Wild (@RepSusanWild) June 20, 2019

Police say there is surveillance video and they are hoping that can help lead to an arrest.

CBS3’s Chantee Lans reports.