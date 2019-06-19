



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a topic people don’t like to talk about, but now there’s an app that will remind people that death is inevitable. It sounds absolutely depressing but some say this app could lead to a happier life.

Maybe you’ve spilled coffee on your shirt. Now you’re late for work and there’s traffic and you forgot to cancel your child’s doctor’s appointment, and then you find out you got passed on for a promotion.

That’s a pretty bad day, but none of those things are the end of the world. And the app WeCroak aims to remind users of that.

Time can seem to just slip away unnoticed, perhaps it’s even wished away as everyday trials serve to distract and overwhelm. But remember, some day you’re going to die.

That’s precisely the jolting message that the new app WeCroak sends to users five times per day, accompanied by inspirational quotes.

“There was a research article on if you hear about death to dying that your brain might actually react in a way that compensates and thinks of something positive,” clinical psychologist Dr. Valerie Braunstein said.

Braunstein actually downloaded the app. The creators describe the daily reminders as based on a Bhutanese philosophy where to be happy, one must contemplate death five times a day.

“It’s kind of an example of how people are searching for a really quick fix to a very complicated issue,” Braunstein said.

Braunstein says that there is nothing wrong with putting life and it’s small ups and downs into perspective.

“Some people might enjoy the app and it might have a positive effect,” she said.

But she feels it likely won’t have much of an effect at all since the simple WeCroak reminders of mortality are not interactive and don’t put any kind of mindful meditation into practice.

For those seeking a happier life or mindful life, Braunstein did suggest several other apps that are a bit more researched and interactive. Headspace and Calm are examples of some popular ones.