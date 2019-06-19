PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Summertime, summer, summertime is the time to sit back and unwind, but it’s also time to enjoy Philadelphian’s favorite holiday, Hoagiefest. While summer officially begins Friday, Wawa’s Hoagiefest starts on Monday – with a musical twist.
Wawa is introducing a Spotify playlist and Hoagiefest music videos to accompany their annual summer hoagie sale in 2019. Hoagiefest fans can now take some Wawa jingles on the road to the shore or the gym with a four-song playlist featuring “H.O.A.G.I.E.F.E.S.T,” “Love at the Wawa,” “Ya Ya” and “I95.”
The artists include The Meatball Mann, Shorti K, Prov-Alone, The Secret Menus and T-Junior.
From June 24 to July 18, Wawa is offering customers an opportunity to win Hoagiefest-themed prize packs and a chance to appear in the company’s final Hoagiefest music video by sharing their own take on the Hoagiefest “Ya Ya” video signature dance.
The company says the songs are made for “hoagie lovers of all ages but with a warning to consumers – the touch screen ‘Extra Cheese’ button was purposely pushed while making some of these fun summertime songs.”
Hoagiefest begins Monday and runs through Aug. 11. During Hoagiefest, a junior hoagie will cost $3, $4 for a shorti and $5 for a classic.
You can watch the music videos here and listen to the full Spotify playlist (and save it to your library) below.