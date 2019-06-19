  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Hackensack News, Local, Local TV, New Jersey news, UBER Eats


HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBS) – An Uber Eats delivery driver has been arrested after police say he was caught masturbating while making a food delivery. The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. last Thursday, June 13, in Hackensack.

Police say 31-year-old Vinicius Porto was observed masturbating in the front seat of his 2016 black Ford Explorer after making a delivery to a 23-year-old woman.

The woman received an unstapled bag from Porto, which she found as odd, and approached him while he was in his car parked outside of her home, police say.

According to police, when she approached Porto she saw him masturbating. She then used her cellphone to record the incident before he left the neighborhood.

Authorities were able to identify Porto from the video and then arrested him on Friday.

He has been charged with lewdness and released on summons.

