By CBS3 Staff
AVONDALE, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities in Chester County are actively investigating after numerous animals were found tortured and dead on a property in Upper Oxford Township. Police say the animals were discovered shortly before 10:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Street Road on Tuesday.

Police say 23 animals were found alive and six animals found dead on the property. A python is still missing and numerous other animals were discovered buried on the property, according to police.

Among the alive animals are three cats, six kittens, one pig, eight dogs, one snake, one tarantula spider, two rats and one bearded dragon.

Two rabbits, two dogs, one chicken and one large pig were found dead, police say.

Upon arriving on the scene, police say they encountered adults and children playing along the road.

Two children had black eyes and officers observed dead animals on the property. That led to a search warrant.

Authorities described the conditions inside the house as deplorable with four inches of sewage found in the basement as well as numerous bugs, maggots, fleas and flies and feces and urine throughout.

Officials are waiting for the Chest County Health Department to arrive with the hopes of having the house condemned.

There are two investigations going on at this point – one on animal cruelty, another on child abuse.

No charges have been made at this time.

CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore contributed to this report.

