BREAKING:Numerous Tortured, Dead Animals Found In Chester County, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS)Amtrak says passengers can expect residual delays this afternoon after an overhead power issue affected trains leaving New York and coming into Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. The issue, which was reported around 10:30 a.m., left several passengers stuck on New Jersey Transit and Amtrak trains for nearly an hour with no power and no air conditioning, according to sister station CBS2.

The issue which reportedly originated in the area of Trenton and Philadelphia was resolved but caused delays on Amtrak, New Jersey Transit and on SEPTA.

Amtrak says delays are expected to continue into the afternoon. Check Amtrak.com for updated schedules.

