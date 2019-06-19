Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Amtrak says passengers can expect residual delays this afternoon after an overhead power issue affected trains leaving New York and coming into Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. The issue, which was reported around 10:30 a.m., left several passengers stuck on New Jersey Transit and Amtrak trains for nearly an hour with no power and no air conditioning, according to sister station CBS2.
Service Disruption: Trains traveling between New York (NYP) and North Phiadelphia (PHN) are now stopped due to overhead power issues. We will update as more information becomes available.
— Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) June 19, 2019
The issue which reportedly originated in the area of Trenton and Philadelphia was resolved but caused delays on Amtrak, New Jersey Transit and on SEPTA.
Amtrak says delays are expected to continue into the afternoon. Check Amtrak.com for updated schedules.