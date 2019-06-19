Comments
PALMYRA BOROUGH, N.J. (CBS) – The Palmyra Borough Police Department has been evacuated after a letter containing white powder was opened. The incident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. at the police station, located at 20 W. Broad St., in Burlington County on Wednesday.
Hazmat technicians are on the scene evaluating the substance.
Chopper 3 was over the scene as crews were investigating.
There are no reports of injuries or anyone being transported to the hospital.
