By CBS3 Staff
PALMYRA BOROUGH, N.J. (CBS) – The Palmyra Borough Police Department has been evacuated after a letter containing white powder was opened. The incident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. at the police station, located at 20 W. Broad St., in Burlington County on Wednesday.

Hazmat technicians are on the scene evaluating the substance.

Chopper 3 was over the scene as crews were investigating.

(Credit: CBS3)

There are no reports of injuries or anyone being transported to the hospital.

