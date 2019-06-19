



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Federal authorities are investigating how more than 33,000 pounds of cocaine ended up on a ship that docked at the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal in South Philadelphia. Officials say the cocaine is worth over $1 billion.

Federal court records obtained by CBS3 reveal two men are charged in connection to the massive smuggling operation. They’re identified as Ivan Durasevic and Fonofaavae Tiasaga. Further information about the pair was not released.

The MSC Gayane had last been in the Bahamas and was destined for the Netherlands before federal authorities raided the boat discovering 16.5 tons of cocaine.

Court documents outline the cocaine was apparently loaded onto the ship by the bale-full, delivered to MSC Gayane by six separate boats in the middle of the night after leaving Peru.

Additional boats approached the ship, it’s alleged, delivering more cocaine. The drugs were then concealed in containers.

According to the complaint, Durasevic admitted his role to authorities in bringing cocaine onto the vessel after being offered $50,000 by the chief officer.

“According to Durasevic, upon leaving Peru on this current voyage, he got a call from the chief officer to come down to the deck, at which time he saw nets on the port side stern by the ship’s crane. Durasevic and approximately four other individuals, some of whom were wearing ski masks, assisted in the pushing of the nets towards Hold Seven or Eight of the vessel. The nets contained blue or black bags with handles. Two or three crew members assisted in loading the cocaine into containers. The whole process took approximately 30 to 40 minutes,” court documents say.

Federal authorities continue to go through containers as they believe there could be more drugs on the ship.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain more information will be provided in the coming days as the investigation unfolds.

This was one of the largest drugs busts in U.S. history and the largest drug seizure ever for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.