BREAKING:Numerous Tortured, Dead Animals Found In Chester County, Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Chester County News, Local, Local TV

AVONDALE, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities in Chester County are investigating an animal cruelty case after numerous animals were found tortured and others dead on a property in Upper Oxford Township. Police say the animals were discovered shortly before 10:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Street Road on Tuesday.

Police say the animals were found after they were dispatched on a welfare check of children who were playing in the roadway.

According to police, when officers arrived on scene they came across the abused and deceased animals on the property where the children resided.

Police are investigating the incident and are holding a press conference at 3 p.m.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s