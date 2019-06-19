Comments
AVONDALE, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities in Chester County are investigating an animal cruelty case after numerous animals were found tortured and others dead on a property in Upper Oxford Township. Police say the animals were discovered shortly before 10:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Street Road on Tuesday.
Police say the animals were found after they were dispatched on a welfare check of children who were playing in the roadway.
According to police, when officers arrived on scene they came across the abused and deceased animals on the property where the children resided.
Police are investigating the incident and are holding a press conference at 3 p.m.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.