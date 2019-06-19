Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A recent poll says a large portion of millennials and Generation Z are not wearing deodorant. Nearly 40% of people between 18 and 24 years old say they haven’t used deodorant in the past month, according to YouGov Plan & Track.
The numbers aren’t much lower for people between 25 and 34 years old either, with 31% who claim they haven’t used deodorant either in the past month.
Furthermore, 48% of the 18 to 24 year olds say they haven’t even purchased deodorant or antiperspirant in the past year.
Maybe they’ll just use Justin Bieber’s new product. Bieber is launching a new natural line of cruelty free and plant-based deodorant.