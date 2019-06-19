Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is recovering after he was shot in the leg in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2800 block of Waterloo Street.
The victim told police he was sitting in a chair on the sidewalk when someone opened fire, hitting him.
Investigators are trying to determine what sparked the gunfire.
“When police went to that location they found eight spent shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon. They also found a fold-up chair where the victim stated he was sitting when he was shot,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
The victim was treated and released from the hospital.
Police have not made any arrests.