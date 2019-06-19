



CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania woman says she found a dead bird inside canned spinach while she was making dinner. Cherie Lyons, of Chambersburg, posted photos to Facebook last week of the dead animal she says she found inside a can of Del Monte leaf spinach.

Lyons told the York Daily Record it took her a couple of minutes to realize it was a bird at the bottom of the canned spinach.

“I immediately felt like I was going to vomit,” she told the York Daily Record. “I was sick for the next whole day.”

Lyons claims when she reached out to Del Monte, the company offered her a $10 check and asked for the bird to be sent back to them.

“When I called the company, they acted like they didn’t believe me,” she explained to the York Daily Record.

Del Monte said it is investigating the matter.

“Del Monte Foods is committed to providing high quality, safe and nutritious foods. We are working with the consumer to gather more information and investigate the matter. We implement strict controls throughout our operations to ensure our products meet the highest levels of quality, safety, and purity,” the company told York Daily Record.

Lyons has not yet sent the bird back to Del Monte and has reached out to lawyers.