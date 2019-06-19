PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross announced Wednesday that 72 officers are on administrative duty, and that some of them might be terminated, for alleged racist and violent social media posts. Hundreds of Philadelphia police officers have been accused of these type of social media posts.

Ross spoke after meeting with organizers of the Rally for Justice protest on Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ve talked about from the outset how disturbing, how disappointing and upsetting these posts are and how they will undeniably impact police-community relations and we’re not naïve to that fact and nor are we dismissive of it,” Ross said.

The protest organizers want all of the nearly 330 officers accused of racist and violent posts on social media assigned to desk duty, pending an investigation.

The commissioner says the independent law firm helping to conduct the investigation is continuing to do its work.

Plain View Project, a watchdog group, discovered the controversial posts of police officers who work in Philadelphia and in other cities around the country.

Fraternal Order of Police President John McNesby said in a statement, “The FOP will continue to represent members in this overly-broad social-media investigation. We’ve been informed that those officers under investigation will be interviewed within days of being notified and will be returned to duty shortly thereafter. The FOP and our members utilize social media on a regular basis to bring people together and support one another. It is sad that the investigators with the ‘social justice’ group chose to ignore all the good work done regularly by our officers. During this difficult climate in which police officers are constantly under attack, the FOP will continue to support you.”