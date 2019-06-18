WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect For Delaware Valley Until 10 P.M.
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman has died after police say she was shot in her face inside an abandoned property. The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the 2800 block of Kip Street in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood on Tuesday.

Police say the victim, believed to be in her late 20s, suffered one gunshot wound to her face on the second floor of an abandoned property.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

Over $1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine Seized At Philadelphia Port, U.S. Attorney’s Office Says

The shooting is the latest in a string of many in Philadelphia since late Friday night.

There were 23 shootings in 13 of the city’s police districts, including one at a Southwest Philly high school graduation party that killed one and injured five others.

The violent weekend led to Pennsylvania Sen. Anthony Williams asking Gov. Tom Wolf to issue a state of emergency in Philadelphia.

