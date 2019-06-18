WEATHER ALERT:Flash flood watch until 6 a.m. Wednesday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:New Jersey news, Newark Liberty International Airport

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Transportation Security Administration screeners at Newark Liberty International Airport discovered six smoke grenades in a passenger’s carry-on bag as he attempted to board a flight to the Dominican Republic.

The TSA says an officer pulled the bag off the X-ray conveyor belt after spotting something unusual on Sunday and found the grenades neatly wrapped in bubble wrap.

TSA deputy federal security director Christopher Murgia says while not illegal, the grenades are prohibited from being brought on an airplane because they could fill the cabin with smoke.

The passenger handed the grenades off to a companion who was not traveling and boarded the flight.

His name was not released.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s