TSA Finds 6 Smoke Grenades In Airline Passenger's Bag At Newark Liberty International Airport Transportation Security Administration screeners at Newark Liberty International Airport discovered six smoke grenades in a passenger's carry-on bag as he attempted to board a flight to the Dominican Republic.

Flesh-Eating Bacteria In New Jersey Reveals One Possible Effect Of Climate Change, Study SaysIn the past two years, five cases of Vibrio vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacterial infection spread by handling or eating contaminated seafood, have been tied to Delaware Bay, where water temperatures have been on the rise in recent years, according to a study.