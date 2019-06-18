PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) – Siblings in South Jersey graduated as back-to-back valedictorians. Dairon Estevez is at the top of Pennsauken High School’s class of 2019.
He graduated last night at the top of his class. His brother, Ronald, achieved the same distinction last year as the class of 2018’s valedictorian.
Back-to-back sibling valedictorians is a first at Pennsauken.
Dairon credits his parents, immigrants from the Dominican Republic, for much of his success.
“They’ve really taught us how to have a good work ethic and how to persevere, have a good attitude and always just do what we think is best for ourselves,” Dairon said. “They’ve always taught us that we need to work for what we want and that it’s out there waiting for us and we just have to go seek it.”
In the fall, Dairon is going to Columbia University to study mechanical engineering.