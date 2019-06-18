Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The search is on for a vandal who damaged several SEPTA Transit Police vehicles in Center City. Police released surveillance video on Tuesday of the suspects slashing the tires of several police car on June 7 and June 8.
The vehicles were parked on the 1300 block of Arch Street and 1500 block of JFK Boulevard.
Police say the suspects is in his late teens or early 20s, approximately 6 feet. He was last seen wearing an orange and black Philadelphia Flyers backpack.
If you have any information, contact police at 215-686-3093.