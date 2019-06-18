WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect For Delaware Valley Until 10 P.M.
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The search is on for a vandal who damaged several SEPTA Transit Police vehicles in Center City. Police released surveillance video on Tuesday of the suspects slashing the tires of several police car on June 7 and June 8.

The vehicles were parked on the 1300 block of Arch Street and 1500 block of JFK Boulevard.

(Credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

Police say the suspects is in his late teens or early 20s, approximately 6 feet. He was last seen wearing an orange and black Philadelphia Flyers backpack.

If you have any information, contact police at 215-686-3093.

