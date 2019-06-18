Philadelphia Police Car Involved In Crash In Center City

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are trying to determine the cause of a crash involving a Philadelphia police car and another vehicle. The crash happened at 19th and Arch in Center City at about 6:15 a.m.
The officer was on duty at the time, but so far no details have been released.
Police say the cars were damaged, but there were no injuries.