Philadelphia Police Car Involved In Crash In Center City

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are trying to determine the cause of a crash involving a Philadelphia police car and another vehicle. The crash happened at 19th and Arch in Center City at about 6:15 a.m.

The officer was on duty at the time, but so far no details have been released.

Police say the cars were damaged, but there were no injuries.

