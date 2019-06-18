WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect For Delaware Valley Until 10 P.M.
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A South Philadelphia family is thanking the community after a successful GoFundMe campaign. Someone stole 15-year-old Domenic Dolan’s wheelchair ramp from the front of the family’s home on Greenwich Street.

Domenic has cerebral palsy.

A GoFundMe page was created and more than $23,000 has been raised so far.

Jim Dolan, Domenic’s father, says he is overwhelmed by the kindness.

“If anybody deserves a break, it’s this kid. This kid has never gotten a break in his life, I feel so bad for him,” Dolan said. “People that are helping us, God bless you. I’m sure God is smiling down on you because I tell you, it takes a hell of a person to help another person.”

Dolan says they filed a police report.

