NEW JERSEY (CBS) – New Jersey is trying to tackle the opioid crisis by giving away free doses of an overdose-reversing drug. Most major pharmacies across the Garden State will give out a single dose of naloxone, better known as narcan, on Tuesday for free.
The nasal spray will be available without a prescription – no questions asked.
New Jersey had more than 3,000 overdose deaths last year.
See the complete list of participating pharmacies below:
Atlantic Walgreens 1723 Pacific Ave Atlantic City
Atlantic Walgreens 3218 Atlantic Ave Atlantic City
Atlantic CVS 6815 Tilton Road Egg Harbor Twp
Atlantic Walgreens 2247 Ocean Heights Ave Egg Harbor Twp
Atlantic Walmart 6801 Black Horse Pike Egg Harbor Twp
Atlantic CVS 327 S Pitney Rd Galloway
Atlantic Walmart 631 US Hwy 9 South Little Egg Harbor
Atlantic Walmart 4620 Black Horse Pike Mays Landing
Atlantic CVS 191 New Rd Somers Point
Bergen Buckley’s Drug Store 35 E Palisade Ave Englewood
Bergen Walmart 174 Passaic St Garfield
Bergen Levy’s Pharmacy 299 Stuyvesant Ave Lyndhurst
Bergen Walgreens 72 Crescent Ave Waldwick
Bergen RiteAID 265 Pascack Road Washington Twp
Burlington Boyd’s of Bordentown 118 Farnsworth Ave Bordentown
Burlington Mast Pharmacy and Surgical 338 Farnsworth Ave Bordentown
Burlington Powers Pharmacy 558 Lakehurst Rd Browns Mills
Burlington Walmart 2501 Route 130 S Cinnaminson
Burlington Boyd’s of Florence 306 Broad St Florence
Burlington RiteAID 235 N Maple Ave Marlton
Burlington Walmart 150 E St Hwy 70 Marlton
Burlington RiteAID 409 Stokes Road Medford
Burlington Larchmont Pharmacy 200 Larchmont Blvd Mount Laurel
Burlington Walmart 934 St Hwy 73 @ Fellowship Rd Mount Laurel
Burlington Walgreens 7001 Route 130 Riverside
Burlington Hometown Pharmacy 1805 US-206 Southampton
Burlington RiteAID 217 Sunset Road Willingboro
Camden RiteAID 375 Whitehorse Pike Atco
Camden RiteAID 501 Clements Bridge Rd Barrington
Camden CVS 1 West White Horse Pike Berlin
Camden CVS 701 College Drive Blackwood
Camden ShopRite Pharmacy of Brooklawn Route 130 & Browning Road Brooklawn
Camden Bell Pharmacy 1201 Haddon Av Camden
Camden CVS 3004 Mount Ephraim Ave Camden
Camden RiteAID 1426 Mtount Ephraim Ave Camden
Camden RiteAID 2 South Broadway Camden
Camden Walgreens 2626 Federal St Camden
Camden CVS 100 Springdale Rd Cherry Hill
Camden CVS 600 Kings Hwy N Cherry Hill
Camden RiteAID 823 Cooper Landing Road Cherry Hill
Camden ShopRite Pharmacy of Garden St Pavilion 2230 Route 70 West Cherry Hill
Camden ShopRite Pharmacy of Laurel Hill 1224 Blackwood Clementon Rd Clementon
Camden CVS 455 S Broadway Gloucester City
Camden ShopRite Pharmacy of Lawnside 130 White Horse Pike N Lawnside
Camden CVS 24 S Black Horse Pike Mount Ephraim
Camden CVS 7500 Maple Ave Pennsauken
Camden CVS 4315 Marlton Pike @ Henshaw Pennsauken
Camden RiteAID 4902 Westfield Avenue Pennsauken
Camden Walgreens 4601 Westfield Ave Pennsauken
Camden CVS 589 Berlin Cross Keys Road Sicklerville
Camden Walmart 1 Coopertowne Blvd Somerdale
Camden CVS 69 S White Horse Pike Stratford
Camden CVS 1000 Kresson Rd Voorhees
Camden Medilink RxCare 709 County Rte 561 Voorhees
Cape May CVS 11 Court House South Dennis Rd Cape May
Court House
Cape May Cape Village Pharmacies 38 Tuckahoe Road Marmora
Cape May ShopRite Pharmacy of Rio Grande 1700 Route 47 South Rio Grande
Cape May Walgreens 3300 Route 9 S Rio Grande
Cumberland RiteAID 52 E Broad Street Bridgeton
Cumberland Walgreens 25 E Broad St Bridgeton
Cumberland CVS 1209 North High St. Millville
Cumberland RiteAID 907 North High Street Millville
Cumberland ShopRite Pharmacy of Millville 2130 North 2nd Street Millville
Cumberland ShopRite Pharmacy of Upper Deerfield 1000 Pearl Street Upper Deerfield
Cumberland CVS 1163 E. Chestnut Ave. Vineland
Cumberland RiteAID 7 West Landis Ave Vineland
Cumberland ShopRite Pharmacy of Landis Ave 3600 East Landis Avenue Vineland
Cumberland ShopRite Pharmacy of Vineland 1255 W Landis Ave Vineland
Essex ShopRite Pharmacy of Belleville 726 Washington Ave Belleville
Essex ShopRite Pharmacy of Brookdale 1409 Broad Street Bloomfield
Essex Stop and Shop Supermaket 8 Franklin Street Bloomfield
Essex Lexann Pharmacy & Wellness Ctr 333 Central Ave East Orange
Essex ShopRite Pharmacy of East Orange 533 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd East Orange
Essex Walgreens 508 Main Street East Orange
Essex Abel’s Pharmacy 635 Grove St Irvington Irvington
Essex RiteAID 104 12th Avenue Newark
Essex ShopRite Pharmacy of Newark 206 Springfield Ave Newark
Essex Walgreens 61 Ferry St Newark
Essex Walgreens 361 Bergen St Newark
Gloucester RiteAID 860 Cooper Street Deptford
Gloucester CVS 2037 West Blvd Malaga
Gloucester RiteAID 490 Hurfville-Cross Keys Rd Sewell
Gloucester Walgreens 500 Egg Harbor Rd Sewell
Gloucester Walmart 3501 Route 42 Turnersville
Gloucester CVS 1239 S. Blackhorse Pike Williamstown
Hudson Jerry’s Drug Pharmacy 455 Broadway Bayonne
Hudson RiteAID 1097 Broadway Bayonne
Hudson Stop and Shop Supermaket 1 Lefante Way Bayonne
Hudson ShopRite Pharmacy of Hoboken 900 Madison Avenue Hoboken
Hudson ShopRite Pharmacy of Metro Plaza 400 Marin Boulevard Jersey City
Hudson Walgreens 2395 John F Kennedy Blvd Jersey City
Hudson Midtown Pharmacy 581 Kearny Ave Kearny
Hudson ShopRite Pharmacy of Kearny 100 Passaic Avenue Kearny
Hudson Walmart 150 Harrison Ave Kearny
Hudson Walmart 400 Park Pl Secaucus
Hudson Walgreens 3508 Kennedy Blvd Union City
Hunterdon Reading Ridge Pharmacy 8 Reading Road Flemington
Mercer Alexander’s Twin Pharmacy 1060 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd Hamilton
Mercer Walmart 700 Marketplace Blvd Hamilton
Mercer Penlar Pharmacy 160 Lawrenceville Pennington Rd Lawrenceville
Mercer RiteAID 1801 Kuser Road Trenton
Mercer ShopRite Pharmacy of Ewing 1750 North Olden Avenue Trenton
Mercer ShopRite Pharmacy of Hamilton Sq 1225 Route #33/Hamilton Plaza Trenton
Mercer Walgreens 1096 Highway 33 Trenton
Mercer Westside Pharmacy 215 N. Hermitage Ave Trenton
Middlesex Colonia Pharmacy 515 Inman Ave Colonia
Middlesex ShopRite Pharmacy of Edison US Hwy 1 & Old Post Road Edison
Middlesex RiteAID 332 Raritan Avenue Highland Park
Middlesex Boyt Drugs 411 Main St Metuchen
Middlesex Walgreens 20 Jersey Ave New Brunswick
Middlesex Walmart 979 US Hwy 1 South North Brunswick
Middlesex ShopRite Pharmacy of Old Bridge US Hwy 9 & Fairway Plaza Old Bridge
Middlesex Walmart 1126 US Hwy 9 Old Bridge
Middlesex RiteAID 3553 Washington Road Parlin
Middlesex ShopRite Pharmacy of Perth Amboy 365 Convery Boulevard Perth Amboy
Middlesex Walgreens 520 Convery Blvd Perth Amboy
Middlesex Twin City Pharmacy 1708 Park Ave South Plainfield
Middlesex Walmart 360 US Highway 9 N Woodbridge
Monmouth Bayshore Pharmacy 2 Bayshore Plaza Atlantic Highlands
Monmouth ShopRite Pharmacy of Belmar 1801 Highway 35 Belmar
Monmouth Hazlet Pharmacy Inc. 2874 NJ Hwy 35 Hazlet
Monmouth ShopRite Pharmacy of Wall Twp 2433 St Hwy 34 Manasquan
Monmouth Pharmacy Emporium 460 County Road 520 Marlboro
Monmouth Park Plaza Pharmacy 343 NJ Hwy 34 Matawan
Monmouth Walgreens 3580 State Route 66 Neptune
Monmouth Walmart 3575 State Route 66 Neptune
Monmouth Oakhurst Pharmacy 1915 NJ Hwy 35 Oakhurst
Monmouth Campbell’s Pharmacy 2175 NJ Hwy 35 Sea Girt
Morris Walgreens 100 E Mcfarlan St Dover
Morris Walmart 40 International Dr S Flanders
Morris RiteAID 213 South Street Morristown
Ocean CVS 955 West Bay Ave Barnegat
Ocean RiteAID 416 US Hwy 9 Bayville
Ocean CVS 989 Burnt Tavern Rd Brick
Ocean Walmart 1872 Route 88 Brick
Ocean RiteAID 101 S Main St Forked River
Ocean CVS 890 Bennetts Mills Road Jackson
Ocean CVS 700 Main St. Lanoka Harbor
Ocean Walmart 580 US Hwy 9 Lanoka Harbor
Ocean Walmart 525 Route 72 W Manahawkin
Ocean RiteAID 2101 Route 70 Manchester
Ocean Plumsted Pharmacy 8 Brindletown Road New Egypt
Ocean Butler’s Pharmacy 2301 Bridge Ave Point Pleasant
Ocean CVS 51 Bananier Dr Toms River
Ocean RiteAID 811 Fischer Blvd Toms River
Ocean RiteAID 220 Route 70 Toms River
Ocean Walgreens 2353 Route 9 Toms River
Ocean Walmart 950 Route 37 W Toms River
Passaic ShopRite Pharmacy of Passaic 503 Paulison Avenue Passaic
Passaic iCare Pharmacy 661 Main Street Paterson
Passaic Walgreens 350 Preakness Ave Paterson
Passaic Walgreens 639 E 18th St Paterson
Salem RiteAID 130 East Main Street Penns Grove
Somerset Walmart 100 North Main Street Manville
Somerset Walgreens 129 Somerset St Somerville
Somerset Walmart 1501 US Highway 22 Watchung
Sussex Walmart 230 State Highway 23 Franklin
Sussex Walgreens 126 Water St Newton
Sussex Walmart 26 Hampton House Rd Newton
Union Bell’s Pharmacy 17 N Union Ave Cranford
Union Camacho Pharmacy 509 Elizabeth Ave Elizabeth
Union ShopRite Pharmacy of Elizabeth 865 West Grand Street Elizabeth
Union Stop and Shop Supermaket 801 Newark Avenue Elizabeth
Union Walgreens 600 Newark Ave Elizabeth
Union Walgreens 1147 South Ave Plainfield
Union ShopRite Pharmacy 2401 US Hwy 22 West Union
Union Tiffany Natural Pharmacy 1115 S. Ave W Westfield
Warren Panther Valley Pharmacy 1581 County Road 517 Allamuchy
Warren RiteAID 2 Upper Sarepta Road Belvidere
Warren RiteAID 755 Memorial Pky (US Hwy 22) Phillipsburg
Warren Stop and Shop Supermaket 1278 US Highway 22 Phillipsburg
Warren Walmart 1300 US Highway 22 Phillipsburg
Warren RiteAID 354 State Route 57 West Washington
Warren ShopRite Pharmacy 2 Club House Drive Washington