



The crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Anthony Rodgers. Investigators say Rodgers was crossing the street when he was hit by a car. Rodgers was found with head injuries and broken legs. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Surveillance video captured Rodgers’ final moments.

Police found a Lexus emblem at the scene of the crash and later found the car five miles away on North 19th Street in North Philadelphia. They say someone tried to set the car on fire.

Mastery Charter Schools officials released a statement stating Weaver was placed on administrative leave last week after the school was notified of the charges. Weaver resigned the next day.

“We were upset and deeply disturbed to learn that the principal of our Mastery Wister Elementary, Jovan Weaver, has been charged with vehicular homicide and related offenses. We learned the news of his arrest last week and immediately placed Mr. Weaver on administrative leave to investigate. Mr. Weaver resigned the following day and is no longer a Mastery employee. He informed staff on Friday, June 14 and parents were notified on Monday, June 17. This is a very sad day for the Wister community. Mr. Weaver did an outstanding job leading the school’s turnaround for the past three years. Students, parents and staff spoke often about their love and admiration for him. We recognize that this is a terrible, terrible tragedy and our hearts and prayers go out to the family who lost a loved one,” Mastery Charter Schools said in a statement.

Weaver was arrested in April and charged with homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury and tampering with fabricating physical evidence.