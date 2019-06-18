WEATHER ALERT:Flash flood watch until 6 a.m. Wednesday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Jurors in Philadelphia have convicted a handyman of stabbing a retired Villanova University astronomy professor to death. A judge on Monday sentenced 48-year-old Jose Diaz to the mandatory term of life in prison without parole.

The jury deliberated 30 minutes before finding Diaz guilty of murder, robbery and other charges in the 2013 slaying of 69-year-old Carol Ambruster.

Prosecutors said Diaz needed money for drugs and repeatedly stabbed and beat Ambruster after she surprised him in her apartment.

The defense claimed Ambruster’s roommate had killed her.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s