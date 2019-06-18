Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Anyone who’s ever tried to peel garlic knows just how frustrating and time-consuming it can be. Next time, you’ll want to try this!
People online can’t get over this garlic peeling hack.
Twitter user @VPestilenZ shared video, showing how she removes each clove, one at a time, by spearing a paring knife through the center of each piece, and then pulling it to the side.
“As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!” she tweeted.