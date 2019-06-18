LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CBS) – Authorities in South Carolina are seeking the public’s assistance locating a former Philadelphia Eagles running back. Forty-two-year-old Rod Smart was reported missing on June 12 in Indian Land, South Carolina.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has put out a missing endangered person alert for Smart.
Police say it is unusual for Smart to be out of touch with his family for this long and are worried about them.
He is driving his silver 2016 Nissan Maxima with the North Carolina tag “PJRI1759.”
During his playing career, Smart was best known as “He Hate Me” in the XFL. He also played for the Carolina Panthers.
If you have any information on Smarts whereabouts please call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.