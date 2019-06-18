WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect For Delaware Valley Until 10 P.M.
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles, Rod Smart, South Carolina News


LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CBS) – Authorities in South Carolina say former Philadelphia Eagles running back Rod Smart has been found safe, according to CBS affiliate WLTX19 in Columbia, South Carolina. Smart, 42, was reported missing on June 12 in Indian Land, South Carolina.

Authorities did not give any further details about Smart’s discovery.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office had put out a missing endangered person alert for Smart.

Eagles Fans Upset After Team Announces Only One Public Practice At Lincoln Financial Field During Training Camp

Mandatory Credit: Todd Warshaw/Allsport/Getty Images

During his playing career, Smart was best known as “He Hate Me” in the XFL. He also played for the Carolina Panthers.

