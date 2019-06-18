WEATHER ALERT:Possible Severe Storms To Hit Delaware Valley Tuesday Afternoon, Evening
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Flyers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers continued to shore up their defense by acquiring veteran Justin Braun from the San Jose Sharks for two draft picks. Philadelphia on Tuesday sent a 2019 second-round pick, 41st overall, and 2020 third-round pick to San Jose for Braun.

The Sharks were looking to clear salary-cap space after re-signing defenseman Erik Karlsson for $92 million over eight years.

Flyers Place Defenseman Andrew MacDonald On Unconditional Waivers For Purpose Of Terminating Contract

Braun, 32, counts $3.8 million against the salary cap this season in the last year of his contract. He joins a remade Flyers blue line that includes fellow right-handed-shooting defenseman Matt Niskanen, who was acquired from Washington in a trade last week.

Braun is a defense-minded player who kills penalties. He had two goals and 14 assists and averaged 20:18 in 78 games last season with the Sharks.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s