PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Posting a Facebook status may reveal much more about you than you think. In a new study, researchers were able to predict 21 types of medical conditions, including pregnancy and skin disorders by analyzing people’s profiles.
They also found that status updates were especially effective at predicting diabetes and mental health conditions.
Experts examined nearly 1 million posts that were long than 500 words.
The language used helped them identify symptoms of certain conditions.