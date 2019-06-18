WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect For Delaware Valley Until 10 P.M.
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Facebook, Local TV, Offbeat, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Posting a Facebook status may reveal much more about you than you think. In a new study, researchers were able to predict 21 types of medical conditions, including pregnancy and skin disorders by analyzing people’s profiles.

They also found that status updates were especially effective at predicting diabetes and mental health conditions.

‘Get Them Off The Streets’: Protesters Demand Hundreds Of Philadelphia Police Officers Accused Of Racist Facebook Posts Be Placed On Desk Duty

Experts examined nearly 1 million posts that were long than 500 words.

The language used helped them identify symptoms of certain conditions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s