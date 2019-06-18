WEATHER ALERT:Possible Severe Storms To Hit Delaware Valley Tuesday Afternoon, Evening
By Alyssa Adams
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There was a time when Philadelphia Eagles fans would flood the stands at Lehigh University on hot summer days to watch the team throughout training camp. But, since training camp was moved to the NovaCare Complex in 2013, the number of open practices has slowly dwindled and this year the team is only holding one open practice.

Eagles fans were not thrilled with the news.

Another Eagles fan feels the normally fan-friendly organization made a very “anti-fan” move with this decision.

The Eagles will also be charging $10 per ticket for the open practice, which will be on Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. All proceeds will be donated to the Eagles Autism Challenge.

Some fans don’t mind donating the $10 to charity, but holding only one open practice is not sitting well.

 

The night’s festivities will be apart off Military Appreciation Night presented by Dietz & Watson.

Aside from a full team practice, there will be free activities for fans including alumni autographs, interactive games, face painting, and photo opportunities.

Training camp officially begins on Wednesday, July 24 when players report. The first team practice is scheduled for July 25 at the NovaCare Complex.

The majority of training camp practices will be at the NovaCare Complex practice facility in South Philadelphia. They will be open to select fans including season ticket holders, charitable organizations and corporate partners.

The Eagles kickoff preseason at home on Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. against the Tennessee Titans.

