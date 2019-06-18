



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There was a time when Philadelphia Eagles fans would flood the stands at Lehigh University on hot summer days to watch the team throughout training camp. But, since training camp was moved to the NovaCare Complex in 2013, the number of open practices has slowly dwindled and this year the team is only holding one open practice.

Eagles fans were not thrilled with the news.

The @Eagles really dropped the ball on training camp this year. 1 open practice which now costs money. Bring back the Lehigh days where fans could go every day for two weeks. That’s what the fans deserve! — MaLEEk Jackson (@Nelson81) June 18, 2019

Another Eagles fan feels the normally fan-friendly organization made a very “anti-fan” move with this decision.

Yup. Eagles have been a very fan-friendly organization. But this was the most anti-fan move of the last few decades. It’s a shame. — Casey Gillespie (@_caseygillespie) June 18, 2019

The Eagles will also be charging $10 per ticket for the open practice, which will be on Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. All proceeds will be donated to the Eagles Autism Challenge.

Some fans don’t mind donating the $10 to charity, but holding only one open practice is not sitting well.

I remember spending summers at Lehigh for #Eagles training camp….packed. Every day. Bleachers full. They cut it down to 3 open practices when Chip came, then 2 for the last few years….and now they’re limiting it to 1? I understand charging $10 for charity. But 1? O-N-E? — EROCK (@TheMightyEROCK) June 18, 2019

Ima say this. I don’t mind the $10. It goes to a real good cause for Eagles Autism Challenge. BUT, to only allow one practice for training camp is absurd. I was cool with them even having 2 open practices. Miss them days at Lehigh with my dad as vacation trips. Not a fan of this — Mike (@iBleedPhilly) June 18, 2019

The night’s festivities will be apart off Military Appreciation Night presented by Dietz & Watson.

Aside from a full team practice, there will be free activities for fans including alumni autographs, interactive games, face painting, and photo opportunities.

Training camp officially begins on Wednesday, July 24 when players report. The first team practice is scheduled for July 25 at the NovaCare Complex.

The majority of training camp practices will be at the NovaCare Complex practice facility in South Philadelphia. They will be open to select fans including season ticket holders, charitable organizations and corporate partners.

The Eagles kickoff preseason at home on Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. against the Tennessee Titans.