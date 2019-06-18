PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Over $1 billion worth of cocaine was seized during a drug bust at Packer Avenue Marine Terminal in South Philadelphia on Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says. Federal sources confirmed to CBS3 that a bust took place on a cargo ship that was docked at the port.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 16.5 tons of cocaine was confiscated, making it the largest drug seizure in the history of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Members of the ship’s crew were arrested and federally charged. Before coming to Philadelphia, the Mediterranean Shipping Company ship was previously in the Bahamas, Panama, Peru and Colombia.

Chopper 3 caught the action from above as investigators searched the ship.

Authorities say agents boarded the vessel, identified the container in question, inspected it and removed it from the vessel. It was then taken to an undisclosed federal facility for analysis.

Authorities are weighing the cocaine at the location and looking for other evidence, including DNA.

Officials say there may be more drugs in other containers on the vessel.

The length of the investigation could continue long enough that the vessel will have to be moved to make way for other incoming ship traffic.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain was personally overseeing parts of the investigation and drug seizure.

“This is one of the largest drug seizures in United States history. This amount of cocaine could kill millions – MILLIONS – of people,” McSwain tweeted.

The Mediterranean Shipping Company said in a statement they are taking “this matter very seriously.”

“Mediterranean Shipping Company is aware of reports of an incident at the Port of Philadelphia in which U.S. authorities made a seizure of illicit cargo. MSC takes this matter very seriously and is grateful to the authorities for identifying any suspected abuse of its services,” the statement reads. “Unfortunately, shipping and logistics companies are from time to time affected by trafficking problems. MSC has a longstanding history of cooperating with U.S. federal law enforcement agencies to help disrupt illegal narcotics trafficking and works closely with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).”

The suspects’ identities have not been released.

CBS3’s Joe Holden contributed to this report.