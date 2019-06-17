WEATHER ALERT:Severe thunderstorm watch for much of area until 11 p.m.
By CBS3 Staff
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – A Philadelphia man has been arrested after authorities say he stole computers valued at more than $500,000 from his employer in Media. The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office says 54-year-old Richard D. Webb Jr. then sold the stolen computers on an internet platform.

Authorities say Webb’s arrest last Thursday came at the conclusion of an investigation that began on May 30.

While employed by Thompson Reuters in its information technology department, officials say Webb ordered 614 computers to be delivered to the company’s offices in Media. A company audit found that 537 of the computers were missing.

“The defendant lined his pockets with money at the expense of his trusting employer, stealing over $500,000 worth of computers, Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland said.

Prosecutors say Webb accepted the deliveries at the company’s office, then took them to his home located on the 300 block of Kauffman Street in Philadelphia.

Webb used Platzo.com to sell at least some of the computers for $500 each, officials say. Each computer was valued between $800 and $1,000.

He has been charged with unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property and criminal use of a communication facility.

He’s being held on $200,000 bail.

