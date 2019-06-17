



WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) – Police are searching for three men who they say robbed a Wawa at gunpoint in Delaware County. The incident at approximately 3 a.m. at the Wawa located at 151 Sugartown Road on Monday.

Police say the three men entered the Wawa armed with guns and wearing masks and gloves. They then ordered the employees to the back of the store.

One of the suspects ordered the safe key from the manager and then stole money from the safe and cash registers, according to police.

The suspects were seen fleeing the store and running east on Morris Road. At this time, no arrests have been made.

This isn’t the first incident at this Wawa location.

On March 11, a suspect stole three bulk boxes of candy from the Wawa and on March 28, a man shot and killed his ex-wife at point blank range with a rifle inside the store.

Radnor Township Police, in conjunction with Wawa, are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information, contact police at 610-688-0503.