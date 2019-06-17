PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double shooting that injured two men Monday evening. Police say both victims are in stable condition.
The shooting happened on the 2500 block of North 26th Street in North Philadelphia shortly after 8 p.m.
Police say a 22-year-old man was shot in the left calf and a 23-year-old man was shot in the right calf. Both are in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
Local Senator Calls For State Of Emergency After More Than 30 People Shot In Philadelphia Over Weekend
The double shooting follows a gory weekend in Philadelphia where 32 people were shot, leading to Pennsylvania Sen. Anthony Williams calling for a state of emergency to address the gun violence.