By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Atlantic City News, Local, Local TV, Odubel Herrera, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is due in court Monday on assault charges stemming from a domestic incident at an Atlantic City hotel. It happened last month at the Golden Nugget Casino.

Authorities say Herrera’s 20-year-old girlfriend had injuries to her arms and neck.

Herrera has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball.

Herrera has been with the Phillies since 2015 and was an All-Star in 2016. He’s been struggling this season, hitting only .222 with a .629 OPS.

Herrera signed a five-year contract extension with the Phillies in 2016.

