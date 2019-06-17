



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Get ready for a steamy and stormy stretch to extend through much of the upcoming work week. A frontal boundary will remain stalled over the area for several days resulting in unsettled weather into Thursday as well as a multi-day severe storm threat.

Save for a spotty shower, the first half of Monday will remain dry, yet by late afternoon, storms will begin to fire with activity to continue into the nighttime hours. Some storms could be strong to severe.

⚠️⛈ Severe Thunderstorm WATCH issued for much of the area including Phila. until 11p tonight! Have a way to receive any and all warnings! #cbs3 #pawx #njwx #dewx pic.twitter.com/KNXHEJNzxg — Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) June 17, 2019

A majority of the Delaware Valley, including Center City, is in a Slight Risk of severe weather on Monday. Monday will be humid with downpours and T-storms developing in the afternoon.

A flash flood watch is in effect beginning noon Monday until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Tuesday will also feature the potential of heavy rain and strong to severe storms with a Marginal Risk of severe weather for much of the area.

Risk assessments are made by the Storm Prediction Center and are updated multiple times of day, so be sure to stay tuned to the evolving forecast.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms and humid conditions will be the trends of each day through Thursday until the stagnant pattern breaks on Friday.