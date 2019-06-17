



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s National Mascot Day! Our beloved Philadelphia mascots are arguably the best around and deserve to be recognized.

The Phanatic, Gritty, Swoop, Franklin and Phang are constantly showing their support for each other and are the definition of “squad goals.”

Your city could never. Happy #NationalMascotDay to our favorite squad! pic.twitter.com/yldquBhZv1 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 17, 2019

Never seen this Rocky sequel, but we're into it. pic.twitter.com/JY5UWO9h8j — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 13, 2019

The Phanatic is a member of the Mascot Hall Of Fame.

In Gritty’s first year as the Flyers mascot, he’s won a Webby Award and Best In Sports Social Media at the 12th annual Sports Business Award.

Gritty has also been nominated for the Best Hockey Twitter Moment. The winner will be announced on June 19 at 12 p.m.

National Mascot Day is celebrated annually on June 17.