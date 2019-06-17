WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch In Effect From Noon Until Late Tonight
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Recall, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — The owner of Ragú is recalling some of its jars of pasta sauce over the possibility that they may contain plastic fragments, the company said. Mizkan America said Saturday it has no reports of injuries or complaints and was launching the recall voluntarily “out of an abundance of caution.”

The affected products are: 

45-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 6, 2020, best-by date
66-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 5, 2020, best-by date
66-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 6, 2020, best-by date
66-ounce old world style traditional, with a June 4, 2020, best-by date
66-ounce old world style meat, with a June 5, 2020, best-by date

The sauces, produced earlier this month, were distributed nationally, the company said.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a refund,” Publix grocery store chain said in its own announcement.

Customers can also contact Mizkan America for a replacement coupon and to have any sauces picked up for further examination, the company said.

Mizkan America of Mt. Prospect, Illinois, is a subsidiary of the Handa, Japan-based food company, Mizkan, which specializes in vinegars, sauces, mustards and dressings. Mizkan Group purchased Ragú and Bertolli in 2014 for $2.15 billion.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s