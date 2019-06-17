WEATHER ALERT:Severe thunderstorm watch for much of area until 11 p.m.
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMThe Neighborhood
    9:00 PMGod Friended Me
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delran news, Local, Local TV


DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) — Former chief of the Delran Emergency Squad Donald Horner was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Monday. Prosecutors say Horner falsified patients’ care reports and submitted the false record to insurance providers as part of a scheme to collect money for services there were not billable.

Horner, 67, pleaded guilty in May to insurance fraud and tampering with public records. Horner, who is also the former chief of the Riverside Township Police Department, received three years probation.

Credit: CBS3

“Notwithstanding the defendant’s long period of commendable public service, his commission of these offenses while in PTI for other offenses demonstrates nothing but sheer arrogance,” Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said. “This sentence reflects appropriate accountability for the defendant’s doubling down on his criminal activity.

The investigation also found that Horner was working with an expired EMT certificate. In total, prosecutors say Horner altered 27 reports and records — 11 of which he submitted to insurance companies for $4,307.

Horner was ordered to pay restitution and will forfeit his EMT certification for life.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s