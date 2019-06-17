DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) — Former chief of the Delran Emergency Squad Donald Horner was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Monday. Prosecutors say Horner falsified patients’ care reports and submitted the false record to insurance providers as part of a scheme to collect money for services there were not billable.
Horner, 67, pleaded guilty in May to insurance fraud and tampering with public records. Horner, who is also the former chief of the Riverside Township Police Department, received three years probation.
“Notwithstanding the defendant’s long period of commendable public service, his commission of these offenses while in PTI for other offenses demonstrates nothing but sheer arrogance,” Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said. “This sentence reflects appropriate accountability for the defendant’s doubling down on his criminal activity.
The investigation also found that Horner was working with an expired EMT certificate. In total, prosecutors say Horner altered 27 reports and records — 11 of which he submitted to insurance companies for $4,307.
Horner was ordered to pay restitution and will forfeit his EMT certification for life.