By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia shootings


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person has died and five people were shot at a graduation party, police say. The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on the 6900 block of Reed Bird Place in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say four juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 years old were shot. All four teens are expected to recover.

Three adults were shot in various parts of their body, police say. One died and the three other adult victims are expected to be OK.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says the there were about eight or nine shots fired.

Ross says three men were spotted in the park parking lot when one of them walked up to the celebration and began firing into the crowd. Police working on descriptions of men and possible getaway car.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting.

Police say there are no preliminary signs of a fight or argument that preceded the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Authorities are actively investigating the shooting.

