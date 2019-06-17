WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch In Effect From Noon Monday Until 6 a.m. Tuesday
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 71-year-old Montgomery County man has been arrested in connection to four sexual assaults, police say. Duong Thach, of Lansdale, was apprehended last Tuesday for a string of sexual assaults that occurred in Philadelphia over a five-month period.

Police say the incidents happened on South Carlisle Street, Christian Street, South 13th Street and West Porter Street between Jan. 1 and May 8.

(Credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

Thach was arrested at his residence on the 600 block of Whittaker Place in Lansdale on June 11.

He has been charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, contact with minor, endangering welfare, indecent assault, indecent exposure and corruption of minors.

