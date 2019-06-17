WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch In Effect From Noon Until Late Tonight
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Forget the cotton candy flavored grapes, Driscoll’s just released limited time berries perfect for Rosé lovers. Driscoll’s created limited edition “Rosé Berries” by turning strawberries and raspberries into a blush color.

The blush color comes from blending light and dark berries with the power of the sun.

Rosé Berries contain sweet, peachy notes with a hint of floral as delicate as a rose.

“Our new Rose Berries have a unique, complex flavor that will heighten your summer berry dishes,” Driscoll’s said in a press release.

Rosé strawberries and raspberries are available from June through September.

You can purchase the Rosé Berries along the East Coast through FreshDirect.

