PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Forget the cotton candy flavored grapes, Driscoll’s just released limited time berries perfect for Rosé lovers. Driscoll’s created limited edition “Rosé Berries” by turning strawberries and raspberries into a blush color.
The blush color comes from blending light and dark berries with the power of the sun.
Rosé Berries contain sweet, peachy notes with a hint of floral as delicate as a rose.
“Our new Rose Berries have a unique, complex flavor that will heighten your summer berry dishes,” Driscoll’s said in a press release.
Rosé strawberries and raspberries are available from June through September.
You can purchase the Rosé Berries along the East Coast through FreshDirect.